Chadwick Boseman is sparking concern among fans after he posted a video in which he looked noticeably thinner. The 42-year-old Black Panther actor shared a video on his Instagram announcing a donation of $4.2 million in personal protective equipment “to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Eze Paul Chidiebere Chadwick Boseman Looks Very Thin in New Video & It’s Sparking Concern Among Fans https://t.co/U1zp3JmiNV https://t.co/tKlpn1A5Xi 8 minutes ago Flying Eze Chadwick Boseman Looks Very Thin in New Video & It’s Sparking Concern Among Fans https://t.co/PFa86Tdo7i https://t.co/vBgJp0oren 8 minutes ago Flying Eze Chadwick Boseman Looks Very Thin in New Video & It’s Sparking Concern Among Fans #News https://t.co/PFa86Tdo7i 8 minutes ago Stay home ffs RT @JustJared: Chadwick Boseman looks very thin in a new video he posted and it's sparking concern among fans https://t.co/QaM6INBBIn 29 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Chadwick Boseman Looks Very Thin in New Video & It’s Sparking Concern Among Fans https://t.co/TLwMrVlZdb https://t.co/3FIYmOahKF 1 hour ago Kim Kardashian Chadwick Boseman Looks Very Thin in New Video & It’s Sparking Concern Among Fans https://t.co/F5lN0lzzLe https://t.co/xiEwBEgsHD 1 hour ago Global Connect+ Chadwick Boseman Looks Very Thin in New Video & It’s Sparking Concern Among Fans https://t.co/X8GYDCEVER https://t.co/cRZ4HfaVF6 1 hour ago JustJared.com Chadwick Boseman looks very thin in a new video he posted and it's sparking concern among fans https://t.co/QaM6INBBIn 1 hour ago