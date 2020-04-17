Mrs. Serial Killer trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez' gritty avatar will amaze you

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Get ready to meet Jacqueline Fernandez as Sona Mukherjee, a woman who can do anything to save her husband. The makers of Jacqueline's Netflix movie, Mrs. Serial Killer, have just dropped the trailer of the film and we can't keep calm!



*Watch the trailer below:*



Mrs. Serial Killer is the story of a doctor whose world comes... 👓 View full article

