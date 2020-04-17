In New Film About Gospel Pioneers The Clark Sisters, The Music Comes First Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Director Christine Swanson's new film is about the celebrated Detroit gospel group, The Clark Sisters. She talks to host Rachel Martin about being adamant about casting women who could actually sing. 👓 View full article

