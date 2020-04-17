Global  

M1llionz Drops All-Out Banger 'Y PREE'

Friday, 17 April 2020
Check out the dazzling new video...

Rising UK rap force *M1llionz* has shared his new single 'Y PREE'.

Already tipped for the absolute pinnacle, M1llionz seizes the throne with his latest release.

An all-out banger, 'Y PREE' is a stellar return, pushing his trademark swagger to the limit.

Kenny Allstar summed it up best: “.. an artist that’s gonna have a sick 2020. That’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler.”

The full video is online now - executively directed by M1llionz and his in-house director Chauffeur, it was shot entirely on location across the island of Jamaica.

