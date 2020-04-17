Global  

Rituparna Sengupta helping people in India from Singapore in this lockdown

Mid-Day Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
National Award-winning actress Rituparna Sengupta is presently in Singapore with her family when the entire world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic. When the lockdown was announced, she decided to stay back in Singapore and helping people in her capabilities.

In this time of crisis, she was missing her state Kolkata which...
