Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Here are 4 reasons to not miss out on Four More Shots Please! Season 2

Here are 4 reasons to not miss out on Four More Shots Please! Season 2

Mid-Day Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Thriving with the remarkable success of the previous season, season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please is now streaming on Amazon Prime and we are beyond excited with our bucket of popcorn ready, as we are all set to binge watch the show. One of the pathbreaking storylines that captures our hearts, here are the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Aur Batao: How is lockdown treating Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo & Kirti Kulhari

Aur Batao: How is lockdown treating Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo & Kirti Kulhari 09:24

 In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee gets candid with the cast of Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please! As India continues to reel under lockdown, in this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, RJ Stutee talks to Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo & Kirti Kulhari via video conference. The...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please Season 2 Is Streaming Now! Here Are 4 Reasons You Should Not Miss It… https://t.co/ffmH3YQ4ST 34 minutes ago

ZahraMedia

Zahra Media Group The latest issue of @easyfoodmag is available online with @ReadlyUK. Here are 11 reasons you won't want to miss it!… https://t.co/JWND3evwRe 39 minutes ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please Season 2 Is Streaming Now! Here Are 4 Reasons You Should Not Miss It… https://t.co/NrLXk2OCkf 1 hour ago

goths97

pinned i’ll cry real real hard watching hyyh epilouge and wings tour for Obvious reasons haha..... i miss seeing them pls come back here soon 😭 4 hours ago

Reeem_sayed

Reem Sayed RT @Rawantarek288: So dear dreams,Let me see those I love again there,let me express the unlimited love I’ve for them,I miss some certain p… 5 hours ago

devon_a_montoya

D. Montoya, Blue Dude/Red State @LawDogStrikes It takes a certain understanding to see the beauty in an arid landscape. After 2 decades in AZ, I a… https://t.co/j6W51rUxhA 6 hours ago

_AshleyLynn_33

Ashley Lynn @_oLiViAgOrDon We miss you! I’m here if you need more reasons to smile or just to talk ☺️💓 10 hours ago

Rawantarek288

Raawannntareq So dear dreams,Let me see those I love again there,let me express the unlimited love I’ve for them,I miss some cert… https://t.co/x1FXcyusVk 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.