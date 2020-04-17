Here are 4 reasons to not miss out on Four More Shots Please! Season 2
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Thriving with the remarkable success of the previous season, season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please is now streaming on Amazon Prime and we are beyond excited with our bucket of popcorn ready, as we are all set to binge watch the show. One of the pathbreaking storylines that captures our hearts, here are the...
In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee gets candid with the cast of Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please! As India continues to reel under lockdown, in this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, RJ Stutee talks to Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo & Kirti Kulhari via video conference. The...
