Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Sooryavansham' released close to two decades ago and is remembered as a cult classic. South actress Soundarya, his co-star from the film, passed away on April 17 in 2004. She passed away in an unfortunate plane crash 16 years ago. 'Sooryavansham' featured Amitabh Bachchan and Soundarya as a couple. According to a news portal, Tamil filmmaker R V Udayakumar had revealed last eyar that Soundarya had called him a day ahead of her untimely death.