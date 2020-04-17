Global  

Raveena Tandon slams Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding during lockdown

Mid-Day Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Actress Raveena Tandon has slammed former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda wedding, which reportedly defied lockdown restrictions. Nikhil got married to Revathi at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district amid the lockdown. The farmhouse is three kilometres from Bidadi and 45km southwest of...
