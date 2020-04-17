Raveena Tandon slams Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding during lockdown

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Actress Raveena Tandon has slammed former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda wedding, which reportedly defied lockdown restrictions. Nikhil got married to Revathi at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district amid the lockdown. The farmhouse is three kilometres from Bidadi and 45km southwest of... 👓 View full article

