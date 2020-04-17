Global  

Duchess Kate Middleton & Prince William Give a Rare Interview Amid Pandemic

Just Jared Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William are staying connected. The royal couple sat down for a rare interview on BBC Breakfast on Friday (April 17) via video call amid the global health crisis. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince William They discussed the Every Mind Matters mental health initiative during the call. “We [...]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: William and Kate discuss impact of pandemic on mental health for healthcare workers

William and Kate discuss impact of pandemic on mental health for healthcare workers 01:30

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay tribute to NHS frontline workers and discuss the impact of the pandemic on mental health. Kate also says people's values will change once the coronavirus crisis is over.

