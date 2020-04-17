Duchess Kate Middleton & Prince William Give a Rare Interview Amid Pandemic

Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William are staying connected. The royal couple sat down for a rare interview on BBC Breakfast on Friday (April 17) via video call amid the global health crisis. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince William They discussed the Every Mind Matters mental health initiative during the call. “We [...]

