Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nafe Smallz Drops Heavyweight Mixtape 'GOAT WORLD'

Nafe Smallz Drops Heavyweight Mixtape 'GOAT WORLD'

Clash Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
It's a potent demonstration from the UK MC...

Luton's own *Nafe Smallz* has shared his new mixtape 'GOAT WORLD' in full.

The rapper has lit up the scene with a string of stellar singles, including recent smash 'Home Run' and the Wretch 32 collab 'Ocean Deep'.

New mixtape 'GOAT WORLD' contains these cuts and a whole lot more, with its 14 track run featuring a host of guests.

It's a heavyweight affair, with 'GOAT WORLD' boasting contributions from M Huncho, Nines, Young Adz, Wretch 32, Miraa May, Safe, Chip and Deno.

Check it out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.