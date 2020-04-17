Nafe Smallz Drops Heavyweight Mixtape 'GOAT WORLD'

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It's a potent demonstration from the UK MC...



Luton's own *Nafe Smallz* has shared his new mixtape 'GOAT WORLD' in full.



The rapper has lit up the scene with a string of stellar singles, including recent smash 'Home Run' and the Wretch 32 collab 'Ocean Deep'.



New mixtape 'GOAT WORLD' contains these cuts and a whole lot more, with its 14 track run featuring a host of guests.



It's a heavyweight affair, with 'GOAT WORLD' boasting contributions from M Huncho, Nines, Young Adz, Wretch 32, Miraa May, Safe, Chip and Deno.



Check it out now.



