Prince William reveals concerns for Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip amid coronavirus: 'It does worry me'

Prince William is opening up about how the coronavirus pandemic left him anxious and worried for his elderly grandparents.
 Prince William’s father, Prince Charles, may be out of the woods after contracting COVID-19, but the younger prince is still concerned that his grandparents could be exposed to the virus.

