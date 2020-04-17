Ellen DeGeneres' crew left in the dark about pay for a month amid the coronavirus shutdown: report

Crew members from Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show were reportedly left with few answers about their own pay and employment amid the coronavirus shutdown, even as the host began doing shows from her home without them.

