Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ellen DeGeneres' crew left in the dark about pay for a month amid the coronavirus shutdown: report

Ellen DeGeneres' crew left in the dark about pay for a month amid the coronavirus shutdown: report

FOXNews.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Crew members from Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show were reportedly left with few answers about their own pay and employment amid the coronavirus shutdown, even as the host began doing shows from her home without them. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTVI - Published
News video: Officers in Missouri Police Department Take Pay Cut to Prevent Furloughs

Officers in Missouri Police Department Take Pay Cut to Prevent Furloughs 01:45

 The economic shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has forced the City of Chesterfield to furlough some employees. However, all officers in the Chesterfield Police Department agreed to take a pay cut to avoid the same fate.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

spin1038

spin1038 They were reportedly left in the dark about the status of their working hours and pay for over a month. https://t.co/jbRbZ7gaLF 45 seconds ago

Lindaloveslabs

Linda Lee 🇺🇸 The caring Liberals... Ellen DeGeneres' crew left in the dark about pay for a month amid the coronavirus shutdown:… https://t.co/DEfJM2A9gF 3 minutes ago

ezridersos

⏩❌E.Z. Rider ❌ Ellen DeGeneres' crew left in the dark about pay for a month amid the coronavirus shutdown: report https://t.co/7prRK9V5cD 3 minutes ago

BonnieKranick

Bonnie Kranick Ellen DeGeneres' crew left in the dark about pay for a month amid the coronavirus shutdown: report… https://t.co/yiAb9OpTjs 4 minutes ago

kenlee19

Ken Lee Ellen DeGeneres' crew left in the dark about pay for a month amid the coronavirus shutdown: report… https://t.co/XQ4Svh7aYV 4 minutes ago

emersrya

Ryan Emerson Ellen DeGeneres' crew left in the dark about pay for a month amid the coronavirus shutdown: report https://t.co/WgmfCgWKQb #FoxNews 5 minutes ago

XDEVASTATEDX

Self-Iso Banshee RT @doctorow: But not Ellen DeGeneres, who is worth a reported $330m, and whose union crew were left in the dark for weeks while she contin… 5 minutes ago

skibo2412_matt

mattyice Ellen DeGeneres' crew left in the dark about pay for a month amid the coronavirus shutdown: report https://t.co/MZhtctoZzQ 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.