Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Infectious Disease Hobbyist Dr. Phil Destroyed For Wild Coronavirus Appearance on Fox News

Infectious Disease Hobbyist Dr. Phil Destroyed For Wild Coronavirus Appearance on Fox News

Mediaite Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Dr. Phil McGraw — or just "Dr. Phil" to most — is getting a dose of bitter social media medicine after a Fox News segment filled with more quackery than a Ducktales marathon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Dr. Anthony Fauci Shuts Down Laura Ingraham

Dr. Anthony Fauci Shuts Down Laura Ingraham 01:13

 Dr. Anthony Fauci corrected Fox News’ Laura Ingraham after she tried to compare HIV to the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ssmunsell

Suzanne Munsell RT @New_Narrative: Dr. Phil Panned For Wild Coronavirus Appearance on Fox News https://t.co/81mkQuzI4d 10 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Dr. Phil Panned For Wild Coronavirus Appearance on Fox News https://t.co/81mkQuzI4d 13 minutes ago

libikavanah

libi kavanah Infectious Disease Hobbyist Dr. Phil Destroyed For Wild Coronavirus Appearance on Fox News https://t.co/LzmjSO6pVI via @mediaite 14 minutes ago

RalphGreco1

Ralph Greco We really need Dr. Crusher's insight right now to set these hacks straight with the medical Prime Directive...… https://t.co/JABnyeEy4G 16 minutes ago

melvin323232

Jeffrey Britton RT @Mediaite: Infectious Disease Hobbyist Dr. Phil Panned For Wild Coronavirus Appearance on Fox News https://t.co/vbvxkRumLM 29 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Infectious Disease Hobbyist Dr. Phil Panned For Wild Coronavirus Appearance on Fox News https://t.co/vbvxkRumLM 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.