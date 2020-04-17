Global  

'Outlander' star Sam Heughan defends coronavirus isolation in Hawaii after suffering online 'abuse'

FOXNews.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
"Outlander" star Sam Heughan is defending his decision to self-isolate in Hawaii, thousands of miles from his home in the United Kingdom during the coronavirus pandemic, after receiving what he says is non-stop abuse from the online community.
