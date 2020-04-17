Global
"Arkansas" - cast: Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, Vince Vaughn, Vivica A. Fox, Michael K. Williams, Eden Brolin, Chandler Duke, John Malkovich
"Arkansas" - cast: Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, Vince Vaughn, Vivica A. Fox, Michael K. Williams, Eden Brolin, Chandler Duke, John Malkovich
Friday, 17 April 2020 (
3 days ago
)
*Release date :* May 05, 2020
*Synopsis :* "Arkansas" follows a pair of low level drug runners in the Dixie Mafia, Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke), ...
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
4 days ago
Clark Duke On "The Office" & "Hot Tub Time Machine"
07:24
The actor and director talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new movie "Arkansas" with John Malkovich, Liam Hemsworth, and Vince Vaughn, his time on The Office, and the Hot Tub Time Machine movies.
