Washington Post: Trump Officials Say Reopening Plan ‘Largely Designed To Shield Himself From Blame’ if Covid Resurges

Mediaite Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Washington Post: Trump Officials Say Reopening Plan ‘Largely Designed To Shield Himself From Blame’ if Covid ResurgesCurrent and former administration officials say that President Donald Trump's plan to reopen the country is "largely designed to shield himself from blame" if there are resurgences of coronavirus cases after states begin to relax restrictions, according to The Washington Post.
