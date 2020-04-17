Global  

Trump Calls For People to ‘LIBERATE’ Swing States With Democratic Governors in Alarming Tweetstorm

Mediaite Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Trump Calls For People to ‘LIBERATE’ Swing States With Democratic Governors in Alarming TweetstormPresident Donald Trump called on Americans to "LIBERATE" states run by Democratic governors, Friday, following protests over state coronavirus lockdowns.
News video: Trump Call On People To 'Liberate' Minnesota, Michigan And Virginia

Trump Call On People To 'Liberate' Minnesota, Michigan And Virginia 01:48

 President Trump issued a call on Twitter to "liberate" some states.

