Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Shawn Mendes Goes for a Morning Walk With His Coffee Amid Quarantine

Shawn Mendes Goes for a Morning Walk With His Coffee Amid Quarantine

Just Jared Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes is having a calm morning amid the global health crisis. The 21-year-old “Lost in Japan” singer-songwriter was spotted getting in his morning walk and carrying a cup of coffee on Friday (April 17) in Coral Gables, Fla. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes Shawn was seen sticking to his routine, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Shawn Mendes urges fans to take care of themselves

Shawn Mendes urges fans to take care of themselves 00:38

 Shawn Mendes has urged his fans to "be compassionate" toward themselves, as he shared tips on how to practice self-care amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Shawn Mendes Goes for a Morning Walk With His Coffee Amid Quarantine https://t.co/5sLQGnhQ79 https://t.co/71e57lZTjp 1 day ago

JUNIOR_RD15

↗ChampagnePapi ↖ Shawn Mendes Goes for a Morning Walk With His Coffee Amid Quarantine https://t.co/g7xH0nAl9V 1 day ago

MaurizioGlovia

Maurizio Glovia Shawn Mendes Goes for a Morning Walk With His Coffee Amid Quarantine https://t.co/m9aZ1KNOlF 1 day ago

Shawn_Schreave

Pâm_mendex✨🤡 RT @JustJared: Shawn Mendes goes for a morning walk with his coffee amid quarantine in Florida: https://t.co/YrXK1QH1WS 1 day ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Shawn Mendes Goes for a Morning Walk With His Coffee Amid Quarantine https://t.co/IKJrRTzSH0 1 day ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Shawn Mendes Goes for a Morning Walk With His Coffee Amid Quarantine https://t.co/zmwQm0SXV5 1 day ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Shawn Mendes Goes for a Morning Walk With His Coffee Amid Quarantine https://t.co/5qORry5kak 1 day ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Shawn Mendes goes for a morning walk with his coffee amid quarantine in Florida: https://t.co/YrXK1QH1WS 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.