Monsta X Debut Music Video for English-Language Single 'You Can't Hold My Heart' - Watch & Read the Lyrics! Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Monsta X is back with a new track! The troupe debuted their new single, “You Can’t Hold My Heart,” on Friday (April 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Monsta X The song is the latest off of their English album, All About Luv, which marks the first all English album released by a [...] 👓 View full article

