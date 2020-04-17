Global  

Monsta X Debut Music Video for English-Language Single 'You Can't Hold My Heart' - Watch & Read the Lyrics!

Just Jared Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Monsta X is back with a new track! The troupe debuted their new single, “You Can’t Hold My Heart,” on Friday (April 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Monsta X The song is the latest off of their English album, All About Luv, which marks the first all English album released by a [...]
