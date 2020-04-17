John Stamos Has a Giant Dumbo from Disneyland at His House! Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

If you were watching the Disney Family Singalong special, you probably noticed that John Stamos and his family filmed their segment in a giant Dumbo from the Disneyland ride! The 56-year-old actor sang “It’s a Small World” while sitting in the giant Dumbo and lots of fans were amazed that he had something that special [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Khalil Dryer RT @JustJared: So cool! John Stamos has one of those giant Dumbos from the Disneyland ride at his house! https://t.co/nI00WHPvKD 23 minutes ago Shatta Bandle John Stamos Has a Giant Dumbo from Disneyland at His House! https://t.co/YnKA6wATqj https://t.co/PYUrxxaPEc 25 minutes ago Kim Kardashian John Stamos Has a Giant Dumbo from Disneyland at His House! https://t.co/626jFLBXvR https://t.co/l29XaodFrx 25 minutes ago Global Connect+ John Stamos Has a Giant Dumbo from Disneyland at His House! https://t.co/aJPpG655Lj https://t.co/17FynOyrp6 25 minutes ago JustJared.com So cool! John Stamos has one of those giant Dumbos from the Disneyland ride at his house! https://t.co/nI00WHPvKD 32 minutes ago Christina Gonzales So you’re telling me John Stamos just casually has a Giant Dumbo Carriage in his house?? #DisneyFamilySingalong 16 hours ago