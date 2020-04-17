Darren Aronofsky Says the Studio Killed His Idea to Cast Joaquin Phoenix in Batman Movie

Global  

Joaquin Phoenix won plenty of acclaim for his performance in Joker as the titular villain – but he was originally approached to play the opposite superhero role: Batman! Director Darren Aronofsky made the revelation in a new interview with Empire. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joaquin Phoenix He spoke about his failed comic [...]
 Acclaimed filmmaker Darren Aronofsky has admitted he wanted Joaquin Phoenix to star in his proposed 'Batman' movie.

