Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Broadway's 'Phantom of the Opera' Is Streaming Now Online for Just 48 Hours!

Broadway's 'Phantom of the Opera' Is Streaming Now Online for Just 48 Hours!

Just Jared Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has been streaming all of his filmed stage musicals for free throughout the ongoing health crisis and the latest one is The Phantom of the Opera! This musical is the longest-running show ever on Broadway and you can watch the full show from the comfort of your own home for [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

carolsjournals

Carol RT @JustJared: The Broadway musical "The Phantom of the Opera" is streaming for FREE right now for just 48 hours - watch it here!! https://… 23 minutes ago

TheNerdyBlogger

Ser Ashley of Thomas, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Phantom of the Opera is streaming for the next 48 hours! #Broadway #nerdlyfe https://t.co/e245RWEjMg 30 minutes ago

M_vanRoosendael

𝓜𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓮 🏳️‍🌈⚔️ RT @katherinefugate: Broadway in your living room! Tonight is "Phantom of the Opera." Free for 48 hours only. https://t.co/NSy4YfK6IB 40 minutes ago

AndreaMusicOwl1

Andrea the Music Owl Phantom of the Opera is streaming live from Broadway!!!! 😁😁😁https://t.co/IYPKV0doy3 1 hour ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Broadway’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’ Is Streaming Now Online for Just 48 Hours! https://t.co/1b8QQ2QYcC https://t.co/qgwuNSpHbC 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Broadway’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’ Is Streaming Now Online for Just 48 Hours! https://t.co/SLAO1aZvO4 https://t.co/hLzT61iYHw 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Broadway’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’ Is Streaming Now Online for Just 48 Hours! https://t.co/Y8o4ESMNmn https://t.co/Wmjmq1nIEm 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.