Critics Accuse Trump of Inciting Violence With Bizarre Tweets Calling for States to ‘LIBERATE’: He’s ‘Encouraging Civil Unrest’ Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Critics of President Donald Trump accused him of inciting violence after sending out a series of tweets Fridau telling states to “LIBERATE.” The messages were directed at swing states where Democrats are governors. “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”, and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” Trump tweeted out on Friday morning. […] Critics of President Donald Trump accused him of inciting violence after sending out a series of tweets Fridau telling states to “LIBERATE.” The messages were directed at swing states where Democrats are governors. “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”, and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” Trump tweeted out on Friday morning. […] 👓 View full article

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 5 hours ago Trump Says States Can Reopen, Acknowledges Decision Is Theirs 01:12 Trump Says States Can Reopen, Acknowledges Decision Is Theirs President Trump announced on Thursday that states can start reopening businesses and restaurants by May 1 or sooner if they choose. The announcement contradicted his previous statement that the president has total authority to make...

