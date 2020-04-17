Global  

Critics Accuse Trump of Inciting Violence With Bizarre Tweets Calling for States to ‘LIBERATE’: He’s ‘Encouraging Civil Unrest’

Mediaite Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Critics Accuse Trump of Inciting Violence With Bizarre Tweets Calling for States to ‘LIBERATE’: He’s ‘Encouraging Civil Unrest’Critics of President Donald Trump accused him of inciting violence after sending out a series of tweets Fridau telling states to “LIBERATE.” The messages were directed at swing states where Democrats are governors. “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”, and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!” Trump tweeted out on Friday morning. […]
News video: Trump Says States Can Reopen, Acknowledges Decision Is Theirs

Trump Says States Can Reopen, Acknowledges Decision Is Theirs 01:12

 Trump Says States Can Reopen, Acknowledges Decision Is Theirs President Trump announced on Thursday that states can start reopening businesses and restaurants by May 1 or sooner if they choose. The announcement contradicted his previous statement that the president has total authority to make...

