Japan’s Yoshiki Talks ‘Sing For Life’ Collab with Bono, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson: Watch Interview

Billboard.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
X Japan's Yoshiki talks to BBC Outside Source's Kasia Madera about his COVID-19 relief efforts and his "Sing For Life" collaboration with Bono, will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson.
