Japan’s Yoshiki Talks ‘Sing For Life’ Collab with Bono, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson: Watch Interview

X Japan's Yoshiki talks to BBC Outside Source's Kasia Madera about his COVID-19 relief efforts and his "Sing For Life" collaboration with Bono, will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson.



Recent related videos from verified sources Bono enlists stars to join him for coronavirus anthem and video



Bono has turned his coronavirus anthem, Let Your Love Be Known, into an all-star affair after recruiting will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Yoshiki to join him on the song. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:41 Published on March 25, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this