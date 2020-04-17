Global  

Maddie Ziegler Joins Jenna Ortega In 'The Fallout'

Just Jared Jr Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Maddie Ziegler has lined up her next role! The 17-year-old entertainer is set to co-star in The Fallout alongside Jenna Ortega. “Maddie is an exceptional talent, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring her onboard. She will bring so much to the production,” producer David Brown, from Clear Horizon, said in a statement. The [...]
