Twitter Rebukes Trump Campaign’s Claim Account Suspended For Parody Video: It Was Suspended For Spamming

Twitter rebuked the claim made by Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk, and Brad Parscale that a Tuning Point USA staffer who went by the Twitter handle @alx – who was frequently retweeted by President Donald Trump – was suspended by the platform for posting a parody video. Kirk claimed the move from the social media […] Twitter rebuked the claim made by Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk, and Brad Parscale that a Tuning Point USA staffer who went by the Twitter handle @alx – who was frequently retweeted by President Donald Trump – was suspended by the platform for posting a parody video. Kirk claimed the move from the social media […] 👓 View full article



