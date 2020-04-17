Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Twitter Rebukes Trump Campaign’s Claim Account Suspended For Parody Video: It Was Suspended For Spamming

Twitter Rebukes Trump Campaign’s Claim Account Suspended For Parody Video: It Was Suspended For Spamming

Mediaite Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Twitter Rebukes Trump Campaign’s Claim Account Suspended For Parody Video: It Was Suspended For SpammingTwitter rebuked the claim made by Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk, and Brad Parscale that a Tuning Point USA staffer who went by the Twitter handle @alx – who was frequently retweeted by President Donald Trump – was suspended by the platform for posting a parody video. Kirk claimed the move from the social media […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Claims 'Total' Authority, Plays Campaign-Like Video Touting COVID-19 Response At Daily Briefing

Trump Claims 'Total' Authority, Plays Campaign-Like Video Touting COVID-19 Response At Daily Briefing 02:11

 The White House played a campaign ad-like video in Monday's Coronavirus Task Force briefing criticizing the media, touting the administration's coronavirus response and playing clips of governors praising the Trump administration.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cantankerousol1

Cantankerousoldwoman RT @John_Scotus: Twitter Rebukes Trump Campaign's Claim Account Suspended For Parody Video: It Was Suspended For Spamming https://t.co/KODc… 1 hour ago

John_Scotus

John Scotus Twitter Rebukes Trump Campaign's Claim Account Suspended For Parody Video: It Was Suspended For Spamming… https://t.co/BNNMiUmvbQ 1 hour ago

WokeShrink

Mary Jo Moeschl RT @holybullies: Twitter Rebukes Trump Campaign's Claim Account Suspended For Parody Video: It Was Suspended For Spamming https://t.co/jq7T… 2 hours ago

holybullies

Holy Bullies Twitter Rebukes Trump Campaign's Claim Account Suspended For Parody Video: It Was Suspended For Spamming… https://t.co/fVFAn4s0cq 3 hours ago

tyrichmond02115

Tyler Richmond 🆗 Text FAILEDLEADER to 88022 Twitter Rebukes Trump Campaign's Claim Account Suspended For Parody Video: It Was Suspended For Spamming… https://t.co/JKBMiGlHOi 4 hours ago

spokanetom

Tom W Twitter Rebukes Trump Campaign's Claim Account Suspended For Parody Video: It Was Suspended For Spamming https://t.co/udXKC3d5RP 4 hours ago

mmmexperimental

(((mmmexperimental))) 🖖 Twitter Rebukes Trump Campaign's Claim Account Suspended For Parody Video: It Was Suspended For Spamming… https://t.co/KvdthkmlAX 5 hours ago

Marla68983234

Marla❌🔴❌🔴🌟🌟🌟 Twitter Rebukes Trump Campaign's Claim Account Suspended For Parody Video https://t.co/KfOToD6FOT 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.