Rvssian Wanted to ‘Pay Respect’ to Late Juice WRLD With ‘No Me Ame’ Video: Exclusive

Billboard.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
“No Me Ame” -- the song and video featuring the late Juice WRLD with Anuel AA and Jamaican producer Rvssian -- was released Friday (April 17). But the song was conceived and recorded months ago, before Juice WRLD’s death in December from an accidental overdose. The notion came from Rvssian, who had worked with Juice WRLD…
