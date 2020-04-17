Global  

Watch Christina Aguilera Perform a 'Lion King' Classic for the Disney Family Singalong!

Just Jared Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Christina Aguilera belted out a Disney classic during her performance on the ABC special, The Disney Family Singalong. The Grammy-winning singer sang “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King while in her recording studio at home. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera Christina has been part of the Disney [...]
Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: The Disney Family Singalong: The Best Moments of the Night | Billboard News

The Disney Family Singalong: The Best Moments of the Night | Billboard News 01:25

 From a surprise performance from Beyonce to a 'High School Musical' reunion, these were the best moments from the show.

