Joaquin Phoenix Eyed to Replace George Clooney as Batman after 1997 Movie Flop Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Joker actor is revealed to be Darren Aronofsky's favorite contender to play the Caped Crusader after Clooney's portrayal in 'Batman & Robin' garnered lukewarm reception. 👓 View full article

