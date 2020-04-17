Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64 After Emergency Surgery

'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64 After Emergency Surgery

Just Jared Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Ranjit Chowdhry has sadly passed away at the age of 64, TMZ is reporting. The actor was best known for playing Vikram on The Office, and Dr. Gupta in Last Holiday. According to more reports from India, Ranjit had returned to Mumbai, India for a routine dental treatment a few months ago, but was unable [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

therecordmansam

donnie RT @JustAndyBuckley: This lovely actor passed away yesterday in India. Ranjit Chowdhry. He played a Vikram on The Office. He was terrif… 35 seconds ago

staydoughp

$stephaniegonzalez21 RT @TMZ: 'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64 https://t.co/crTHWqLph0 5 minutes ago

costanzo740

joe costanzo 'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64 https://t.co/z5l2ar3hUe 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.