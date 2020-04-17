'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64 After Emergency Surgery Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Ranjit Chowdhry has sadly passed away at the age of 64, TMZ is reporting. The actor was best known for playing Vikram on The Office, and Dr. Gupta in Last Holiday. According to more reports from India, Ranjit had returned to Mumbai, India for a routine dental treatment a few months ago, but was unable [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this donnie RT @JustAndyBuckley: This lovely actor passed away yesterday in India. Ranjit Chowdhry. He played a Vikram on The Office. He was terrif… 35 seconds ago $stephaniegonzalez21 RT @TMZ: 'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64 https://t.co/crTHWqLph0 5 minutes ago joe costanzo 'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64 https://t.co/z5l2ar3hUe 10 minutes ago