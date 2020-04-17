Global  

Matthew Rhys Is a New Kind of 'Perry Mason' in HBO Series Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
HBO has dropped the first trailer for its’ upcoming Perry Mason series with Matthew Rhys. The upcoming series is an origin story for the famous defense attorney and is set in 1931 Los Angeles amidst the Great Depression. Perry Mason, is just getting started in his career, when the case of the decade breaks down [...]
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Perry Mason Trailer - Matthew Rhys

Perry Mason Trailer - Matthew Rhys 01:21

 Perry Mason Trailer - Plot synopsis: Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner's novels. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences...

