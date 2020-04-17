Matthew Rhys Is a New Kind of 'Perry Mason' in HBO Series Trailer - Watch Now! Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

HBO has dropped the first trailer for its’ upcoming Perry Mason series with Matthew Rhys. The upcoming series is an origin story for the famous defense attorney and is set in 1931 Los Angeles amidst the Great Depression. Perry Mason, is just getting started in his career, when the case of the decade breaks down [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 1 day ago Perry Mason Trailer - Matthew Rhys 01:21 Perry Mason Trailer - Plot synopsis: Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner's novels. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences... You Might Like

Tweets about this Shatta Bandle Matthew Rhys Is a New Kind of ‘Perry Mason’ in HBO Series Trailer – Watch Now! https://t.co/xSetFXKbIl https://t.co/Tal9ht3fnq 1 hour ago Kim Kardashian Matthew Rhys Is a New Kind of ‘Perry Mason’ in HBO Series Trailer – Watch Now! https://t.co/PkhYuBxhbj https://t.co/L1lJYcZtYm 1 hour ago Global Connect+ Matthew Rhys Is a New Kind of ‘Perry Mason’ in HBO Series Trailer – Watch Now! https://t.co/b1bubcuiWH https://t.co/V5UORnPDJl 1 hour ago JustJared.com The first trailer for HBO's origin series about #PerryMason is here! https://t.co/xr8ybBtaAT 2 hours ago Adrian vs. Quarantine After what he did to me in The Americans, I'd watch Matthew Rhys in anything. And Perry Mason does Chinatown is my… https://t.co/rzt3Phwq6R 21 hours ago