Rolling Stones Added to Lady GaGa's 'Together at Home' Concert
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Mick Jagger and his bandmates are announced to join the upcoming star-studded 'One World: Together at Home' concert curated by the 'Poker Face' singer for Covid-19 relief efforts.
The World Health Organisation has announced a mega virtual entertainment show to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19. The 'One World, Together At Home' show is the result of a collaboration between WHO, Global Citizen, and artiste Lady Gaga, who is also the curator. It will feature musicians,...