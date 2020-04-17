Global  

Rolling Stones Added to Lady GaGa's 'Together at Home' Concert

AceShowbiz Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Mick Jagger and his bandmates are announced to join the upcoming star-studded 'One World: Together at Home' concert curated by the 'Poker Face' singer for Covid-19 relief efforts.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid-19: Lady Gaga, WHO announce mega virtual concert to raise funds

Covid-19: Lady Gaga, WHO announce mega virtual concert to raise funds 02:56

 The World Health Organisation has announced a mega virtual entertainment show to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19. The 'One World, Together At Home' show is the result of a collaboration between WHO, Global Citizen, and artiste Lady Gaga, who is also the curator. It will feature musicians,...

