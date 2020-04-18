Global  

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Can Thank Jensen Ackles For Setting Them Up

Just Jared Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Jensen Ackles is kind of taking credit for Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton‘s relationship. In a sneak peek of Jeffrey and Hilarie‘s new video chat show, Friday Night In with the Morgans from EW, the two revealed that they met because of Jensen. “Hilarie was in town visiting, this was in L.A., and she [...]
