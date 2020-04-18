What makes Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please! Season 2 worth a shot?
Saturday, 18 April 2020 () If you are yet to put this web show in your to-watch list, you absolutely should! Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J, Four More Shots Please! just got a woman brain live in the form of this web series.
Every weekend, when I binge on Sex And The City or Confessions Of A Shopaholic, or any other show...
In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee gets candid with the cast of Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please! As India continues to reel under lockdown, in this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, RJ Stutee talks to Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo & Kirti Kulhari via video conference. The...
