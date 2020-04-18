YNW Melly Still Suffering From Coronavirus + Gets Treated With Gatorade + Tylenol Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Florida rapper YNW Melly is still suffering behind bars. Currently awaiting trial, he recently tested positive for coronavirus and is reportedly suffering from body aches, headaches, a fever and other symptoms. Whoa Melly According to reports, Melly has been getting treated for COVID-19. The rap newcomer is reportedly receiving Gatorade and Tylenol as treatment solutions. […]



