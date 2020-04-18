YNW Melly Still Suffering From Coronavirus + Gets Treated With Gatorade + Tylenol
Saturday, 18 April 2020 () Florida rapper YNW Melly is still suffering behind bars. Currently awaiting trial, he recently tested positive for coronavirus and is reportedly suffering from body aches, headaches, a fever and other symptoms. Whoa Melly According to reports, Melly has been getting treated for COVID-19. The rap newcomer is reportedly receiving Gatorade and Tylenol as treatment solutions. […]
