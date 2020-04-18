Global  

Sam Heughan 'So Hurt' by Years of 'Constant Bullying, Harassment, Stalking and False Narrative'

AceShowbiz Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
In an impassioned Twitter statement, the Jamie Fraser of Starz's 'Outlander' claims he has to speak out since the torment is 'affecting his life and mental state,' and is 'a daily concern.'
