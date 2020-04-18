Gianna Bryant Becomes Honorary Pick for WNBA Draft, Vanessa Bryant Gives Thanks

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Gianna Bryant, the 13-year-old daughter of Kobe Bryant, who perished alongside her father in a helicopter crash in January, has been made an honorary pick for the WNBA draft. The upcoming basketball star was made an honorary pick alongside Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who also died in the helicopter crash on their way to


