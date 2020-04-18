Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Gianna Bryant Becomes Honorary Pick for WNBA Draft, Vanessa Bryant Gives Thanks

Gianna Bryant Becomes Honorary Pick for WNBA Draft, Vanessa Bryant Gives Thanks

Just Jared Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Gianna Bryant, the 13-year-old daughter of Kobe Bryant, who perished alongside her father in a helicopter crash in January, has been made an honorary pick for the WNBA draft. The upcoming basketball star was made an honorary pick alongside Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who also died in the helicopter crash on their way to [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester Selected As Honorary Draftees In WNBA Draft

Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester Selected As Honorary Draftees In WNBA Draft 00:46

 The WNBA honored Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester Friday during the draft, announcing the trio as honorary draftees.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Gianna Bryant Becomes Honorary Pick for WNBA Draft, Vanessa Bryant Gives Thanks https://t.co/c8k5Bw2G8Q 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Gianna Bryant Becomes Honorary Pick for WNBA Draft, Vanessa Bryant Gives Thanks https://t.co/a81eWrrWk7 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Gianna Bryant Becomes Honorary Pick for WNBA Draft, Vanessa Bryant Gives Thanks https://t.co/LMN8nmxACh 1 hour ago

Khalildryer1

Khalil Dryer RT @JustJared: Gianna Bryant, along with Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, were made honorary WNBA picks during the draft and Vanessa Br… 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Gianna Bryant, along with Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, were made honorary WNBA picks during the draft and V… https://t.co/JRdKbngjQH 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.