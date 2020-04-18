Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Arjun Kapoor on the bond he shares with Malaika Arora: She really gets me

Arjun Kapoor on the bond he shares with Malaika Arora: She really gets me

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
One of the hottest couples of B-town - Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor - are painting the town red with their romance. All of their social media PDA and joint appearances tend to make headlines and fans of the pair can't stop asking when they plan on getting married!

Arjun in a recent chat spoke about the deep bond he shares...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.