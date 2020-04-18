Crenshaw, Maher clash over Trump: Is goal to make president 'look bad' or 'get to the truth'?
Saturday, 18 April 2020 () Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, had a fierce debate with "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday over President Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak -- one that examined the president's "style" of communicating versus the substance of his policies.
Trump Says States Can Reopen, Acknowledges Decision Is Theirs President Trump announced on Thursday that states can start reopening businesses and restaurants by May 1 or sooner if they choose. The announcement contradicted his previous statement that the president has total authority to make...
President Donald Trump continued to defend those protesting his own administration's social distancing guidelines and his call for certain states to be "liberated" amid the coronavirus pandemic during..
