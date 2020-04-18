Hugh Jackman Shares Cute Story of His & Wife Deborra Lee-Furness's First Date Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Hugh Jackman takes his dogs on a brief walk around the block in new York City on Friday (April 17). The 51-year-old actor joined his family later on in the day as they loaded up some essentials and bags to a car before heading to their home in The Hamptons. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra Lee-Furness have a really funny first date story https://t.co/fFmuVdwPOv 5 hours ago Gospel Music Hugh Jackman Shares Cute Story of His & Wife Deborra Lee-Furness's First Date 5 hours ago Gossip Department Hugh Jackman Shares Cute Story of His & Wife Deborra Lee-Furness’s First Date https://t.co/y1nBw7er5z https://t.co/wSgs1vI3Kq 7 hours ago TV Series here Hugh Jackman Shares Cute Story of His & Wife Deborra Lee-Furness's First Date . #News #HughJackman . Detai… https://t.co/cAH5l2Dh3w 8 hours ago News-and-Spoilers Hugh Jackman Shares Cute Story of His & Wife Deborra Lee-Furness's First Date . #News #HughJackman . Details h… https://t.co/3F2BDkEK6e 9 hours ago Shatta Bandle Hugh Jackman Shares Cute Story of His & Wife Deborra Lee-Furness’s First Date https://t.co/SjLZP484fb https://t.co/g5Gijms77F 11 hours ago Kim Kardashian Hugh Jackman Shares Cute Story of His & Wife Deborra Lee-Furness’s First Date https://t.co/1Xelr7vw2X https://t.co/H9iL9vHOPq 11 hours ago Global Connect+ Hugh Jackman Shares Cute Story of His & Wife Deborra Lee-Furness’s First Date https://t.co/0gBJw2dK1B https://t.co/XxS1Nbeb3P 11 hours ago