Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspended; Sona Mohapatra supports her

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sona Mohapatra has come out in support of Rangoli Chandel and opposed the suspension of her Twitter account. The singer hit back at her detractors saying that she does not need a 'character certificate' from social media users.



"Read on my timeline that the Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut handle has been suspended by @twitter?...



Credit: IANS INDIA - Published 2 days ago Rangoli Chandel's twitter handle suspended over controversial post 01:30 Actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is once again in hot water for a post on Twitter. Her account on the micro-blogging website now stands suspended, though a snapshot of her original tweet that kicked off the controversy is still doing the rounds online.