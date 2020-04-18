Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ayushmann Khurrana: Cinema can change mindsets

Ayushmann Khurrana: Cinema can change mindsets

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Ayushmann Khurrana says art and cinema can do a lot to change mindsets.

He opened up on the subject in the context of his last-released film, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

"This movie (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) is very close to my heart. It has been a while since same-sex love was decriminalised. However, I believe we...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

devfan4stars

DevFan Entertainment News: Cinema can change mindsets, feels Ayushmann Khurrana https://t.co/02Su2gMEvH 13 minutes ago

MehanstarkNews

Mehanstark News Entertainment News: Cinema can change mindsets, feels Ayushmann Khurrana https://t.co/xLoz4bcaaW 48 minutes ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV “I am happy to have been a part of it and excited for the film to digitally premiere on Amazon Prime Video where it… https://t.co/TNLHULgOaH 52 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY #AyushmannKhurrana Revisits #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan, Says ‘Cinema Can Do a Lot to Change Mindsets’ @ayushmannk https://t.co/xnqEGJiak7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.