'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Passed Away in India After Suffering From Ruptured Ulcer

Saturday, 18 April 2020
The Bollywood actor, known for his portrayal of Vikram on the hit NBC series, reportedly underwent an emergency surgery at a Mumbai hospital before he died.
