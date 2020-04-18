Global  

Amitabh Bachchan is like a 'godfather' to singer Avitesh Shrivastava

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Late composer Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh, who recently unveiled his single "Yaadein", is super happy to receive praise for the song from Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to his Twitter, Big B wrote: "Son follows in his Father's footsteps #Yaadein encapsulates love and remembrance. In these trying times a song...
