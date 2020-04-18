Global  

David Warner dances on 'Sheila Ki Jawani'

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
The song 'Sheila Ki Jawani' made everyone dance to its tune right after the release and the charm of it is still very young. Perhaps that’s why Australian opener David Warner and his daughter tried to copy the hook step of Katrina Kaif’s ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ in his latest Instagram post.
