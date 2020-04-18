Global  

Michelle Obama to read children's books on PBS amid coronavirus outbreak

FOXNews.com Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Former first lady Michelle Obama announced Friday she’s partnering with PBS for the next month for a virtual storytime each Monday during the coronavirus lockdown.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Obama’s ‘Ebola Czar:’ Coronavirus Response Is Going Backward

Obama’s ‘Ebola Czar:’ Coronavirus Response Is Going Backward 00:46

 The Obama administration’s Ebola response coordinator said President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response is worsening the outbreak in the United States.

