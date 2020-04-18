Actor Bob Odenkirk On His Role In 'Better Call Saul' Ahead Of Season Finale

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with TV star Bob Odenkirk about the fifth season of "Better Call Saul" and the challenge of playing an established character backwards in time.

