Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Actor Bob Odenkirk On His Role In 'Better Call Saul' Ahead Of Season Finale

Actor Bob Odenkirk On His Role In 'Better Call Saul' Ahead Of Season Finale

NPR Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with TV star Bob Odenkirk about the fifth season of "Better Call Saul" and the challenge of playing an established character backwards in time.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KateKayeReports

Kate Kaye Loved this interview with @mrbobodenkirk and @nprscottsimon https://t.co/kmobrhCwyx 3 hours ago

klausWW1T

Klaus Kingstorf  RT @NPRWeekend: How challenging is it to, in a sense, play a character backwards? Better Call Saul’s @mrbobodenkirk explains. https://t.co/… 4 hours ago

TemplarDAF

TemplarDAF Actor Bob Odenkirk On His Role In 'Better Call Saul' Ahead Of Season Finale https://t.co/kBozo2HEZ6 5 hours ago

UFairness

Unitatis, Aequalitatem et Aeque Listen to: Actor Bob Odenkirk On His Role In 'Better Call Saul' Ahead Of Season Finale - https://t.co/V9Wto9qinF 5 hours ago

NPRWeekend

Weekend Edition How challenging is it to, in a sense, play a character backwards? Better Call Saul’s @mrbobodenkirk explains. https://t.co/q7nEFgDewg 7 hours ago

fonecable

fonecable.com Actor Bob Odenkirk On His Role In 'Better Call Saul' Ahead Of Season Finale #FCsaturday https://t.co/XRwrOIjTvA 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.