Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious TikTok video has got netizens jammed- Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious TikTok video has got netizens jammed- Watch

Zee News Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Ibrahim and sister Sara Ali Khan's home videos are too cool and already a hit amongst fans. Remember the 'knock knock' series?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sara Ali Khan shares fun video with Amrita and brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan shares fun video with Amrita and brother Ibrahim 00:50

 Actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a fun tiktok challenge video with mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MehanstarkNews

Mehanstark News Ibrahim Ali Khan’s hilarious TikTok video has got netizens jammed- Watch https://t.co/zDctcVAKi0 https://t.co/eVNC9ugoeo 1 hour ago

csybuzz

C S Y B U Z Z Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious TikTok video has got netizens jammed- Watch | People News https://18.220.247.125/ibrah… https://t.co/nNeWlGmvpW 1 hour ago

newsnation_24

newsnation24 Ibrahim Ali Khan proves he is ready for Bollywood with hilarious TikTok video - Geo News... 2 hours ago

NewsSaanvi

Saanvi News Ibrahim Ali Khan proves he is ready for Bollywood with hilarious TikTok video https://t.co/8SXGmCIWIQ https://t.co/bacwvZYXGS 4 hours ago

moviemoodnews

MOVIE MOOD https://t.co/kAVhNRDGIf MOVIE MOOD, Ibrahim Ali Khan proves he is ready for Bollywood with hilarious TikTok video… https://t.co/zL1bnEgTEq 4 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com "The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King (sic)," said Sara. https://t.co/yTk5h3VckV 19 hours ago

CNNnews18

CNNNews18 "The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King (sic)," said Sara. https://t.co/cA1wKfwjAI 19 hours ago

Showsha_in

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 RT @news18dotcom: "The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King (sic)," said Sara. https://t.co/yTk5h4cNct 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.