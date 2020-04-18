GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw Defends Downplaying Coronavirus to Bill Maher, Compares Trump to Navy SEAL Commander Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Texas Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw defended President Donald Trump's weeks of downplaying of the coronavirus pandemic by telling HBO host Bill Maher that "That's just style," and compared Trump's attitude to that of a Navy SEAL commander. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this