GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw Defends Downplaying Coronavirus to Bill Maher, Compares Trump to Navy SEAL Commander

Mediaite Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Texas Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw defended President Donald Trump's weeks of downplaying of the coronavirus pandemic by telling HBO host Bill Maher that "That's just style," and compared Trump's attitude to that of a Navy SEAL commander.
