Rep. Steve King Leads Right-Wing Outrage Over Land O’ Lakes Butter Removing Native American Character From Box

Mediaite Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Rep. Steve King Leads Right-Wing Outrage Over Land O’ Lakes Butter Removing Native American Character From BoxIowa Congressman Steve King was among the social media users who were displeased to learn that Land O' Lakes is removing the picture of a Native American woman from its butter packages.
News video: Why you should care about Land O'Lakes redesign

Why you should care about Land O'Lakes redesign 01:01

 For almost a century, Land O’Lakes butter was easily identifiable in the dairy section of any grocery store for its packaging….depicting an Indian woman kneeling by a body of water, holding out a four-stick box of butter.now, the Minnesota-based company has redesigned its packaging without the...

Land O'Lakes Removes Native American Woman in Logo [Video]

Land O'Lakes Removes Native American Woman in Logo

The "butter maiden" has been on the Minnesota-based company's products since 1928.

Native American 'Butter Maiden' Removed From Land O'Lakes Packaging [Video]

Native American 'Butter Maiden' Removed From Land O'Lakes Packaging

The Native American woman who has appeared on the packaging of Land O'Lakes butter, cheese and other products since the late 1920s has been quietly removed. Katie Johnston reports.

Land O' Lakes removes Native American woman image from packaging

Land O'Lakes has updated its packaging to no longer include an image of a Native American Indian woman on its signature products. The "butter maiden," as the...
Native American woman removed from Land O’Lakes packaging

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (AP) — The Native American woman who has graced the packaging of Land O’Lakes butter, cheese and other products since the late 1920s has...
